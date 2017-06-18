Differents Apps Available on Xbox

You can download Netflix, live TV, news channels, and Plex. I always liked netflix but they never have anything new enough for me. It always takes them way too long to add newer content. I recently discovered an app called Plex. My friend has a hosting account for all these movies and shows that connects to it. You pay him a monthly fee and he adds all the newer movies and shows to it for you. If I have any requests he will have it added within a day or two. So now I get to not only play video games on my xbox but binge watch all my favorite tv shows and movies on demand!