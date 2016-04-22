Four Things Every Corporate Apartment Needs

- TYLT Energi 2K Travel Charger ($40)– The problem with most back-up batteries you might bring on a trip is that they are bulky, heavy, and require yet another cable in your bag. However, this back-up charger has the outlet prongs built-in; reducing the need for extra cables except for the one you use to charge your phone. With this gadget, you can expect one full charge on each battery. Comes in bright neon yellow or red to easily spot, so you don't leave it behind, or a more subtle blue and black.
- Knomo Knomad Mini ($60)–Available in a bright orange or more business-savvy brown or black, this portfolio can hold any 8-inch tablet plus your passport, ID cards, and spare cash. There are straps to hold a pen and a USB thumb drive. As an added bonus, there's a unique code connected to your online information to find you if you accidently leave it behind.
- Royce Freedom Wallet ($99)–This is a super high-tech wallet made from durable leather which holds your passport, credit cards, and identification. Inside the wallet houses a Bluetooth tag that syncs with your phone and in the event that it is misplaced or stolen, your phone will start beeping. An RFID shield also protects you from hackers who might try to steal data off the chip in your passport.