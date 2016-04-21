Custom Home Builders Understand Living with a Disability & Can Improve Your lifestyle

Tampa Custom Homes Room Design

Room design is much more than décor – it is more like the icing on the cake. Room design includes flooring, countertop material, style of sink and shower and ceiling height. All these features will be the foundation for the decor of your home whether you prefer a sleek, sophisticated look or more traditional style. Natural stone is very popular for flooring as well as countertops and can last a lifetime with proper care. Two other very important rooms you want to take the time in designing are the bathrooms and kitchen. Some people prefer garden tubs to shower stalls and most people want both. If you like to cook, you may want to consider a chef's kitchen. The possibilities are countless.

Tampa Custom Homes Exterior Walls

The first thing you see upon arriving home are the exterior walls, and it would be wise to keep this in mind when reviewing your options. Stucco is the most popular choice as it comes in different textures. Brick and stone provide a timeless beauty and can give any size home an affluent look. Cogdill Home Builders of Florida will strive to ensure the look of your home matches your style and expectations.