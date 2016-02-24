Feline Friends of Well Known Resturants

It's the best self-cleaning litter box you can ever buy – and this too for only $43.49.It is a simple to use kitty box and provides amazing privacy for my cats while they eat, slurp or poop. My cat can now just roll in and the litter box houses it like the coziest place in the world. The box cuts down on litter dust/odors and doesn't need any batteries, motors, electricity or filters to operate. What I also love is the smart and compact design and attractive make of Omega Paw self-cleaning litter box. This makes it easy to carry and keep at any corner of my house without any disruption.

Now, I don't have to touch my kitty's feces or waste food – I can simply roll the litter box upside own and cleaning is done in less than a minute! Inside the Omega litter box, there is a grill that divides out the clumped waste, directing it to the pullout tray. The large litter box size is suitable for big cats or for multiple cat households, just like mine. My cats are so happy with the modern lifestyle and great privacy.