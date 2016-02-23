Ways to Succeed and Still be Creative

When I started my own fashion business, I did not hesitate to pursue everything all at once. I am determined to succeed and I was not afraid to ask for help. Maybe that is why I have achieved my goals because I learned to master the art of networking which is very important in the business industry. I was into selling different kinds of branded stuff like bags, accessories, apparels and shoes. It was into my advantage since my sister is living in New York and most of the Outlet stores are located near her place. During sale, I would try to contact her so she can pick the things that I like, but mostly I live it all up to her since I get my fashion sense from her.