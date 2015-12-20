HOW TIME IS A PRECIOUS GIFT

I never really wore watches before and only relied on my phone just to check what the time was. Until one day, a friend of mine gave a me replica watch as a gift for my birthday. He told me that watches make us look sophisticated and it brings out our professional look. Honestly, I never noticed that at first. But then when I tried to look deeper and observe all of my professional friends, all of them wear watches.



Our family doctor always wears watch. I don't know if he is required to have one because of the nature of his job but he really looks more professional on that. Our lawyer and dermatologist are also into watches. I guess that is how they value their personal and clients' time.