Winning Someones Heart is Priceless

I think that people of today's generation are obsessed in music that's why most of cars nowadays have built-in audio and electronics.



The 21st century kids have turned the pages of calendar and made waves of changes in the present time. Music can easily be accessed whenever you need or wherever you go. I will not forget my favorite songs and bands I listened to years ago.



I remember, in 1994, The Blue Album (debut studio album) of the American rock band Weezer reached the public through DGC Records. This album was remarkable because it was produced by Cars front man Ric Ocasek. Cars became a household name.



The Blue Album produced the popular singles Undone or The Sweater Song, Buddy Holly, and Say it Ain't So, all of which were responsible for launching Weezer into mainstream success. The same era where the band and the genius Spike Jonze (director of Her) were introduced, and the rest of Weezer music videos was history. Jonze, then married to Sophia Copolla directed Buddy Holly, Undone and Island in the Sun.



The album was certified gold just under seven months later on December 01, 1994 and certified platinum on January 01, 1995; since then it has gone three times multi-platinum in the United States.



Everything has changed now. Before, we had to look for thousands of alternatives to listen to music. We had to buy cassette tapes and players to listen to our favorite bands.

