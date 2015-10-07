Tricks For New Cell Phones

The cell phone is probably the most popular piece of technology out there today. Many people think they can't live without having one. They can help you with quite a bit more than just making a phone call. Want to learn about them? This is the place to be!



If your phone gets wet, don't automatically assume it's dead. Put your phone in rice if this happens. This can reduce the amount of moisture that's in your phone.



Careful about watching video when you are using 4G or LTE signal. Most plans only allow you a certain amount of data transfer every month. Video can use up your allowance and you could be charged for it. If you're always going over your limit, it may be time to get yourself a better plan.