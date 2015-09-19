Fitness has Many Valuable Benefits when Traveling

Did you know that according to American Council on Exercise, women have a higher body fat percentage relative to men for a given level? Women have more fat because of physiological differences such as hormones, breasts, and sexual organs. In addition, women need a higher amount of body fat for ovulation.

This is the reason why exercise and healthy diet is very important in our lives. Most adult, especially at the age of 30's don't give value to exercise because of several factors like busy job, family, or they are just lazy to do so. They will not realize its value until their body will start to feel something different and that's the only time that they will visit their physicians or have their laboratory tests. As a result, they will suffer the consequence on how they abuse their own body.

I've been a gym instructor for five years now and I have dealt with different type of body shape throughout my entire career. I really made sure that every client that I encountered with will be given the right attention. Before I let my client start in their program I make sure to get all their information like their weight, BMS, height, etc. These information will help me identify the right and perfect program for them. It is in every gym instructor's knowledge that each client has different body type and needs different type of care.